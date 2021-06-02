Novak Djokovic salutes 'brave and bold' Naomi Osaka over French Open withdrawal

World number one Novak Djokovic hailed Naomi Osaka as "brave and bold" for withdrawing from the French Open and revealing her struggles with anxiety and depression.

"I support her. I think she was very brave to do that. I'm really sorry that she is going through painful times and suffering mentally, is what I have heard," said Djokovic on Tuesday.

"This was, I must say, a very bold decision from her side. If she needs to take time and reflect and just recharge that's what she needed to do, and I respect it fully. I hope that she'll come back stronger."