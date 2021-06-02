Novak Djokovic salutes 'brave and bold' Naomi Osaka

Novak Djokovic salutes 'brave and bold' Naomi Osaka over French Open withdrawal

I'm really sorry that she is going through painful times, he said

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Jun 02 2021, 06:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 06:01 ist
Novak Djokovic during his first round match against Tennys Sandgren. Credit: Reuters Photo

World number one Novak Djokovic hailed Naomi Osaka as "brave and bold" for withdrawing from the French Open and revealing her struggles with anxiety and depression.

"I support her. I think she was very brave to do that. I'm really sorry that she is going through painful times and suffering mentally, is what I have heard," said Djokovic on Tuesday. 

Read more: Naomi Osaka’s French Open exit sheds light stars' mental health issue

"This was, I must say, a very bold decision from her side. If she needs to take time and reflect and just recharge that's what she needed to do, and I respect it fully. I hope that she'll come back stronger."

Novak Djokovic
Naomi Osaka
French Open

