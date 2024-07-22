Olympics 2024 | Marketa Vondrousova and Hubert Hurkacz pull out due to injury

Katerina Siniakova, who won gold at the last Olympics in doubles and is a nine-times Grand Slam champion in women's doubles, will replace Vondrousova in the singles and Linda Noskova will play doubles with Karolina Muchova.

Vondrousova won her first Grand Slam at Wimbledon last year, the first unseeded woman to win the singles title, but earlier this month she became the first defending Wimbledon women's champion to exit in the first round for 30 years.

Hurkacz was forced to retire from his Wimbledon second round match earlier in July when he dived for a volley but landed badly and injured his knee, and has not recovered in time to compete in Paris.

"My rehabilitation is going very well, and I am making continuous progress. However, my team and I have decided that I am unable to compete in the Olympic Games in Paris," Hurkacz said in a video posted on Instagram.

"This was a very, very difficult decision because I have always dreamed of representing Poland at the Olympics, being able to win a medal for the national team, but unfortunately, my health does not allow it this year."