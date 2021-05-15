Nadal brushes past Opelka into 12th Rome final

Rafael Nadal brushes past Opelka into 12th Rome final

The Spaniard will play either defending champion Novak Djokovic or Italian Lorenzo Sonego in what will also be his 52nd Masters final

AFP
AFP, Rome,
  • May 15 2021, 22:03 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 22:21 ist
Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal. Credit: AFP Photo

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal advanced to the Italian Open final for the 12th time on Saturday with a 6-4, 6-4 win over American Reilly Opelka.

The Spaniard will play either defending champion Novak Djokovic or Italian Lorenzo Sonego in what will also be his 52nd Masters final.

Also Read | Nadal ends losing streak against Zverev, wins in Rome

Playing his 500th clay-court match, Nadal staved off break points in the fourth game of the first set and did not look back to win through in 1hr 32min.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rafael Nadal
Tennis
sports
Rome Masters
Reilly Opelka
Italian Open

What's Brewing

What is the endgame for Hamas and Israel?

What is the endgame for Hamas and Israel?

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

NASA releases 3D video of Ingenuity Mars Helicopter

NASA releases 3D video of Ingenuity Mars Helicopter

 