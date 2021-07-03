Rethin Pranav to lead India in ITF World Junior Finals

Rethin Pranav to lead India in ITF World Junior Tennis Finals in Czech Republic

Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association (MPTA) head coach Sajid Lodi will travel with the team as captain

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 03 2021, 17:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 17:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The country's top-ranked Under-14 player Rethin Pranav RS will lead the Indian team at the upcoming ITF World Junior Tennis Finals 2021 as the AITA junior selection committee picked a three-member squad for the tournament.

Kriish Ajay Tyagi and Tejas Ahuja, ranked number two and three respectively, are the other members in the squad.

Manas Manoj DhamneAITA is the reserve member of the side for the competition, set to be held from August 2 to 7 at Prostejov, Czech Republic.

Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association (MPTA) head coach Sajid Lodi will travel with team as captain.

"We wanted to have a round-robin contest among the top-8 players in Under-14 category for the selection purpose, but due to the Covid-19 related restrictions, that could not be held. So we have gone by the latest rankings," AITA junior selection committee chairman Suman Kapur said.

Asked why Manas was picked as a reserve player when he is slotted above Tejas as per the rankings available on the AITA website, Kapur said there was a change in the latest rankings, which have not been uploaded as yet on the federation's website.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tennis
sports
AITA

What's Brewing

Famous celebrity couples who recently called it quits!

Famous celebrity couples who recently called it quits!

Not an 'aam baat': This tree grows 121 types of mangoes

Not an 'aam baat': This tree grows 121 types of mangoes

Hamilton signs 2-year contract extension with Mercedes

Hamilton signs 2-year contract extension with Mercedes

Sirisha Bandla second India-born woman to fly to space

Sirisha Bandla second India-born woman to fly to space

In Pics | Uttarakhand's many CMs over its short history

In Pics | Uttarakhand's many CMs over its short history

 