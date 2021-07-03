Sania Mirza and Mattek-Sands out of Wimbledon women's doubles

Mirza and Mattek-Sands out of Wimbledon women's doubles

Mirza is still alive in the tournament

PTI
PTI, London,
  • Jul 03 2021, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 22:00 ist
Mirza (L) returned to grass court Grand Slam after three years. Credit: AFP Photo

Indian star Sania Mirza and her American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands on Saturday bowed out of the women's doubles event at the Wimbledon Championships following a straight-set defeat, here.

Mirza, who has returned to grass court Grand Slam after three years, and Mattek-Sands lost 4-6 3-6 to the Russian pair of Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova in one hour and 28 minutes.

Mirza is still alive in the tournament as she will play in the mixed doubles second round with compatriot Rohan Bopanna.

Sania Mirza
Tennis
sports
Wimbledon

