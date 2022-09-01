Serena Williams progresses to US Open third round

Serena Williams dramatically extended her iconic career on Wednesday with a never-say-die three-set victory over world number two Anett Kontaveit at the US Open.

The 40-year-old, 23-time Grand Slam title winner triumphed 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-2 in front of a raucous, partisan Arthur Ashe Stadium Court crowd to reach the third round of a tournament she has won six times.