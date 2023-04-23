Swiatek and Sabalenka set up another final in Stuttgart

Swiatek had an easier path to the final than she expected when Ons Jabeur retired with a left calf injury

AP
AP, Stuttgart,
  • Apr 23 2023, 01:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2023, 01:56 ist
Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur (unseen) during their semi-final match at the Women's Tennis Grand Prix WTA tournament in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany. Credit: AFP Photo

Defending champion Iga Swiatek will again play Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Porsche Grand Prix after they came through their semifinals on Saturday.

Swiatek had an easier path to the final than she expected when Ons Jabeur retired with a left calf injury. Swiatek was leading 3-0.

Also Read | In-form Rublev reaches Banja Luka final

Sabalenka eased into the final for the third straight year with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Anastasia Potapova.

The Belarusian player lost the decider to Ash Barty in 2021, then to Swiatek 6-2, 6-2 last year. The Pole has won four of their six meetings overall. 

