Tennis umpire gets lifetime ban for manipulating scores

Tennis umpire handed lifetime ban for manipulating scoring

Fabián Carrero was found to have committed 16 breaches of tennis' anti-corruption program across eight matches

AP
AP, London,
  • Mar 30 2023, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 16:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A tennis umpire from the Dominican Republic was handed a lifetime ban from the sport on Thursday for manipulating the scoring of matches in 2019.

Fabián Carrero was found to have committed 16 breaches of tennis' anti-corruption program across eight matches in tournaments held in the Dominican Republic in November and December 2019.

Carrero manipulated the match scoring in a handheld device “to facilitate guaranteed betting wins on specific points,” the International Tennis Integrity Agency said in a statement.

He has been suspended since March last year while the case proceeded. He can no longer officiate or attend events organized by tennis governing bodies.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Tennis
Corruption

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

'Covid during pregnancy may up obesity risk in kids'

'Covid during pregnancy may up obesity risk in kids'

Toys and tales helping Ukraine kids process war trauma

Toys and tales helping Ukraine kids process war trauma

Weapons to wasabi: Russian jihadist runs Syrian diner

Weapons to wasabi: Russian jihadist runs Syrian diner

From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

Musk calls for AI pause, citing ‘risk to society'

Musk calls for AI pause, citing ‘risk to society'

 