Tennis umpire handed lifetime ban for manipulating scoring

A tennis umpire from the Dominican Republic was handed a lifetime ban from the sport on Thursday for manipulating the scoring of matches in 2019.

Fabián Carrero was found to have committed 16 breaches of tennis' anti-corruption program across eight matches in tournaments held in the Dominican Republic in November and December 2019.

Carrero manipulated the match scoring in a handheld device “to facilitate guaranteed betting wins on specific points,” the International Tennis Integrity Agency said in a statement.

He has been suspended since March last year while the case proceeded. He can no longer officiate or attend events organized by tennis governing bodies.