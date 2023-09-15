The love of playing Davis Cup is missing, now it's like just another tournament for players: Bopanna

"There's no particular reason why it's happened. I think, in a way, it is just ourselves trying to find each other, you know, understand that the (ATP) Tour is different, Davis Cup is different."

'Camaraderie is missing'

"I have a feeling tennis has become more like a job, not only in the Davis Cup, but in general everybody comes, plays the matches, goes. 30 weeks they travel, they have their own coach, their own physio and everything. When I came into the team, it did not matter who (players) had what differences. In the locker room, that camaraderie was there, no matter what. That is missing."

"Everybody is just focussed on what they need to do (for themselves) and not really figuring out what is (the) best scenario for the team."

Bopanna has played with both Paes and Bhupathi in his career, which will end with his 33rd tie on Sunday.