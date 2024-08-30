US Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz knocked out in second round by unseeded Van de Zandschulp

Alcaraz produced a stunning forehand pass to hold serve in the first game of the next set but the four-times major winner's struggles to close out points resurfaced as Van de Zandschulp broke for a 2-1 lead.

A tactical tweak to return serve from deeper helped Alcaraz break back immediately but the 2022 champion gifted his opponent another break with a double fault and Van de Zandschulp went on to comfortably double his advantage in the match.

After briefly leaving the court before the third set, Alcaraz found himself in deeper trouble after a wayward forehand handed Van de Zandschulp a break.

He hit back immediately and found his smile again, but world number 74 Van de Zandschulp got his nose in front and completed a stunning upset on serve.

"Actually I am a little bit lost for words. It's been an incredible evening here," said Van de Zandschulp. "I think from point one here today I believed (I had) a chance.

"I had some nerves but I think if you want to beat one of these guys you have to be unbelievably calm and keep your head there."