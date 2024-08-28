US Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz given a scare by qualifier before reaching second round

New York: Carlos Alcaraz was given a scare by Australian qualifier Li Tu in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday before going on to seal a 6-2 4-6 6-3 6-1 victory.

Four-times Grand Slam champion Alcaraz, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the final of the Paris Olympics, got off to a hot start before the errors began to pile up and he dropped the second set.

The Spaniard restored order by whipping a forehand to break in the third for a 4-3 lead and never looked back, sealing the win with his eighth ace to set up a second-round meeting with Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp.