US Open 2024: Caroline Garcia says 'unhealthy betting' behind online abuse after her first-round loss

New York: Caroline Garcia said she received online abuse after her first-round loss at the US Open and the French player on Wednesday blamed "unhealthy betting" as one of the main reasons players are targeted on social media.

Garcia, a semi-finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2022, lost 6-1 6-4 on Tuesday to unseeded Mexican Renata Zarazua, who had reached the second round of a Grand Slam only once before.

Garcia shared snippets of the abuse directed at her and her family on social media. The Frenchwoman also took aim at social media platforms for not doing enough to filter abuse.

"Social media platforms don't prevent it, despite AI being in a very advanced position. Tournaments and the sport keeps partnering with betting companies, which keep attracting new people to unhealthy betting," she wrote on Instagram.