Wimbledon to allow women to wear dark undershorts

Wimbledon relaxes dress code to allow women to wear dark undershorts

Organisers of the grasscourt Grand Slam said the decision was taken following talks with women's tennis organising body WTA

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 17 2022, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 21:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Wimbledon will relax its strict rules on white clothing at the championships and allow women players to wear dark undershorts and relieve a potential source of anxiety when they have their periods, the All England Club said on Thursday.

Organisers of the grasscourt Grand Slam said the decision was taken following talks with women's tennis organising body WTA, clothing manufacturers and medical teams on how best to support women and girls competing in tournaments.

"We are committed to supporting the players and listening to their feedback as to how they can perform at their best," All England Club Chief Executive Sally Bolton said in a statement.

"I'm pleased to confirm that, following consultation with players and representatives of several stakeholder groups, the Committee of Management has taken the decision to update the white clothing rule at Wimbledon.

"This means that from next year, women and girls competing at The Championships will have the option of wearing coloured undershorts if they choose.

"It is our hope that this rule adjustment will help players focus purely on their performance by relieving a potential source of anxiety."

Organisers said requirements for other clothing, accessories and equipment remain unchanged.

The issue of women athletes wearing white clothing came up at this year's Wimbledon, when female players spoke about the anxiety of being forced to wear white.

England soccer player Beth Mead was also questioned about the national team's all-white kit at this year's women's European Championship and said it was sometimes not practical.

Several English women's club soccer teams have also opted to avoid wearing white shorts. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Tennis
Wimbledon

What's Brewing

Conservative Qatar preps for FIFA World Cup party

Conservative Qatar preps for FIFA World Cup party

Jack Dorsey tweets 'nobody knows anything', Musk reacts

Jack Dorsey tweets 'nobody knows anything', Musk reacts

Earth has its own temperature regulating system: Study

Earth has its own temperature regulating system: Study

Street cricket rules for Gulf migrants ahead of FIFA WC

Street cricket rules for Gulf migrants ahead of FIFA WC

Indian drums, Argentina fans greet Messi for World Cup

Indian drums, Argentina fans greet Messi for World Cup

 