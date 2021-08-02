Tokyo Olympics Live: Indian women lead 1-0 against Australia in hockey quarterfinals, Dutee Chand fails to qualify for women's 200m semifinals

After the high of P V Sindhu's bronze medal on Sunday, the Indian women's hockey team take on Australia in the quarterfinals. Later in the day, Kamalpreet Kaur will vie for a medal in the women's discus throw finals. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
Goal! Gurjit Kaur gives India the lead!
India take on Australia in the women's hockey quarterfinals, here's how they've lined up
Argentina qualify for women's hockey semis
Argentina reached the semi-finals of the women'sOlympichockey tournament for the first time since 2012 on Monday thanks to a 3-0 win over Germany, the 2016Olympicbronze medallists.
Argentina now faces a showdown with Australia or India in the semi-final on Wednesday. The Argentina women have never won anOlympichockey gold medal, but clinched silver at both the 2012 London Games and the 2000 Sydney Games. (Reuters)
India's Dutee Chand finishes her 200m race with the season-best time of 23.85 to finish 7th in her heats.
Dutee Chand will compete in 200 m Heats at Tokyo 2020 shortly
Jharkhand CM congratulates Sindhu for winning bronze in Tokyo Olympics
Sindhu India's pride, one of our most outstanding Olympians, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed ace badminton player P V Sindhu as India's pride after she won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics.
Tokyo Olympics | Day 9 updates
Sensational Sindhu tames China's Bingjiao to secure second successive Olympic medal
Star Indian shuttler P V Sindhu on Sunday became the second Indian to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world no.9 He Bingjiao of China in the women's singles third-place play-off.
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the Olympics.