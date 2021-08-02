Tokyo Olympics Live: Indian women lead 1-0 against Australia in hockey quarterfinals, Dutee Chand fails to qualify for women's 200m semifinals

  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 09:19 ist
After the high of P V Sindhu's bronze medal on Sunday, the Indian women's hockey team take on Australia in the quarterfinals. Later in the day, Kamalpreet Kaur will vie for a medal in the women's discus throw finals. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
  • 09:00

    Goal! Gurjit Kaur gives India the lead!

  • 08:32

    India take on Australia in the women's hockey quarterfinals, here's how they've lined up

  • 08:07

    Argentina qualify for women's hockey semis

    Argentina reached the semi-finals of the women'sOlympichockey tournament for the first time since 2012 on Monday thanks to a 3-0 win over Germany, the 2016Olympicbronze medallists.

    Argentina now faces a showdown with Australia or India in the semi-final on Wednesday. The Argentina women have never won anOlympichockey gold medal, but clinched silver at both the 2012 London Games and the 2000 Sydney Games. (Reuters)

  • 07:31

    India's Dutee Chand finishes her 200m race with the season-best time of 23.85 to finish 7th in her heats.

  • 07:10

    Dutee Chand will compete in 200 m Heats at Tokyo 2020 shortly

  • 05:59

    Jharkhand CM congratulates Sindhu for winning bronze in Tokyo Olympics

  • 05:59

    Sindhu India's pride, one of our most outstanding Olympians, says PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed ace badminton player P V Sindhu as India's pride after she won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics.

  • 05:58

    Tokyo Olympics | Day 9 updates

  • 05:57

    Sensational Sindhu tames China's Bingjiao to secure second successive Olympic medal

    Star Indian shuttler P V Sindhu on Sunday became the second Indian to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world no.9 He Bingjiao of China in the women's singles third-place play-off.

  • 05:57

    Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the Olympics.