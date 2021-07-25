Tokyo Olympics Live: Badminton star P V Sindhu beats Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova in first group match

Indian badminton ace P V Sindhu makes winning start at Olympics, beats Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova in first group match.
(PTI)
07:38
India women lose 1-5 to Netherlands in Olympic hockey opener
The Indian women's hockey team fought valiantly in the first two quarters before losing the steam to go down 1-5 against world no. 1 Netherlands in their opening pool match at the Tokyo Olympics here on Saturday.
South Korea takes gold in mixed archery, first coed event of the games
For decades, with rare exceptions, men competed with men and women with women at the Olympics.
Increasingly, though, the Games have been adding mixed team events. On the menu for the first time in Tokyo are mixed-gender track, swimming and triathlon relays. There will also be new coed team events in judo and shooting, and mixed doubles in table tennis.
Tokyo Olympics opening drew 16.7 mln TV viewers, a 33-year low
NBC's TV broadcast of the Tokyo Olympic Games opening ceremony drew 16.7 million viewers, the smallest TV audience for the event in the past 33 years, according to preliminary data provided by Comcast-owned NBCUniversal on Saturday.
Dutch rowing coach tests positive for Covid-19
Dutch rowing coach Josy Verdonkschot has tested positive for Covid-19, the Netherlands Olympic Committee (NOCNSF) said on Sunday, and has gone into a 10-day quarantine.
Tokyo 1964 weightlifting legend watches niece's Olympic attempt
A ban on Olympic spectators in Tokyo meant Japanese weightlifting legend Yoshinobu Miyake wasn't able to cheer on his niece Hiromi in person on Saturday.
10m Air Pistol Women's qualification: Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal fail to make it to medal round
(ANI)
India's Olympics schedule for today
