'Tu suicide karle': Paralympic champion Navdeep Singh opens up about childhood taunts

Javelin thrower Navdeep Singh, who clinched a historic gold medal at the Paris Paralympics, has had remarkable journey from fighting personal challenges to getting India's first-ever gold in the F41 category – which is meant for athletes of short stature.

Despite enduring severe criticism and societal rejection throughout his life, Navdeep’s determination and resilience shone through.

Hailing from Panipat in Haryana and born with dwarfism, his dream of becoming a paralympian was achieved after a lot of hard work.

In a podcast recently, the 23-year-old para athlete narrated the ordeal he faced while growing up and shared how some people even asked him to consider suicide.