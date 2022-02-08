Unstoppable duo makes Italian Olympic history with curling gold

Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini won gold for Italy in the mixed doubles curling at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday -- their country's first medal in the sport in Games history.

The Italian duo claimed the first curling title of the Beijing Olympics by roaring back from 2-0 down to beat the Norwegian husband-and-wife pairing of Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten 8-5.

The Italians were unstoppable throughout the tournament.

"This is an important moment, we managed to win a gold medal and this is an incredible thing," said the 26-year-old Mosaner.

"But above all the 11 wins and the zero defeats, this is the biggest and most beautiful thing."

Constantini, 22, said the biggest reward was putting curling on the map in Italy.

"This is the beauty of it," she said.

"We managed to get people more curious (about curling). Lots of Italians and fans are following us and are proud of us.

"We could feel all their support."

Sweden's Oskar Eriksson and Almida De Val defeated British world champions Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds 9-3 for bronze.

