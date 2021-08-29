Vinod Kumar clinches bronze in Paralympics discus throw

Vinod Kumar clinches bronze in discus throw, third medal for India in Paralympics

The 41-year-old BSF man's father fought in the 1971 Indo-Pak war

PTI
PTI, Tokyo,
  • Aug 29 2021, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 18:49 ist
Discus thrower Vinod Kumar. Credit: Twitter/@RahulGandhi

Discus thrower Vinod Kumar clinched a bronze medal in the men's F52 event with an Asian record to give India its third medal in Tokyo Paralympics here on Sunday.

The 41-year-old BSF man, whose father fought in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, produced a best throw of 19.91m to finish third behind Piotr Kosewicz (20.02m) of Poland and Velimir Sandor (19.98m) of Croatia.

Read more: Nishad Kumar wins silver in men's high jump in Paralympics

He injured his legs while training after joining the BSF, falling off a cliff in Leh that left him bed-ridden for close to a decade during which he lost both his parents.

The F52 classification is for athletes with impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency or leg length difference, with athletes competing in seated position.

It also applies to cervical cord injury, spinal cord injury, amputation, and functional disorder.

Both Bhavinaben Patel and Nishad Kumar had earlier won a silver each in women's singles table tennis class 4 and men's T47 high jump events respectively on Sunday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Paralympics
Tokyo 2020
Vinod Kumar
Sports News
India News

What's Brewing

Hot, ocean-covered planets could support life

Hot, ocean-covered planets could support life

Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?

Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist

Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist

Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans

Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans

Put your mental health first

Put your mental health first

Melodies for maladies

Melodies for maladies

The great Indian protein rush

The great Indian protein rush

How exercise may help keep our memory sharp

How exercise may help keep our memory sharp

 