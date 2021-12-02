We are trying to change lives, says Anju Bobby George

A path-breaker in many ways, Anju Bobby George added yet another feather to her cap, earning the Woman of the Year Award from World Athletics for helping nurture young talent in the country and her role as an advocate for gender equality.

"You can't expect a world level award, this is the biggest stage in athletics," Anju told DH with a laugh. "It was a surprise. What we do for athletics is our passion. I'm finding happiness in bringing more youngsters to our sport and helping them have a new life."

The long jumper, who won a World Championships medal in long jump in 2003, is the second recipient of the award, after Ethiopia's double Olympic champion Derartu Tulu.

Anju runs an academy, along with her husband Robert Bobby George, where there are currently 13 girls in training, including Shaili Singh, who won a silver in the World U-20 Athletics Championships recently. Bobby is the head coach while Anju takes the mentoring role.

The girls are currently being trained at SAI Training Centre in Bengaluru, as the Anju Bobby Sports Foundation facility in Kengeri is yet to be completely functional.

"We've not moved to our new place because the track work is not completed due to rain. So they are still in SAI. We are looking to shift as soon as possible," the 44-year-old said.

The academy also takes care of the kids' education, who come from all parts of the world.

"If you need to excel you need to get out of the house. Families are not allowing them (the girls) to do that," she said.

"We are trying to get the girls to come out and take up athletics as a career option. It is happening though it is slow in some pockets. My journey was not easy in athletics. The aim now is to bring up more women athletes. We are not just trying to make a champion, but to change lives. If you excel, your world will change, that is uplifting," she said.

Anju is looking to get help from the private sector to run and improve the facilities in her academy.

In her many roles - senior vice-president in the Indian Athletic Federation, an executive committee member of the Indian Olympic Association and now part of the Mission Olympics Cell - she's also working to bring about change.

"Initially there were no positions in AFI or anywhere for women, incidentally someone here and there might be a woman. But now it is open," she said.

"We're not fighting for equality. We are showing the path, we are taking opportunities. Now reservations are there for women at AFI and other places. We need to educate and encourage them to come."