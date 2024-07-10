Wimbledon 2024: Famous names spotted at this year's Championships

'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar is seen in the Royal Box during a match at the Wimbledon 2024 on July 6.
Celebrity couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani pose for a photo as they enjoy a Wimbledon match in London.
Credit: Instagram/@sidmalhotra
Football legend David Beckham was spotted at the Royal Box on July 1.
England cricketers Joe Root and Ben Stokes are seen greeting the audience from the royal box during a Wimbledon 2024 game.
Former Wimbledon champion Maria Sharapova was also pictured in the royal box enjoying a game with her husband Misha Nonoo.
Former F1 driver Jackie Stewart also graced the first round match between Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Spain's Jessica Bouzas.
Snooker player Ronnie O'Sullivan was also spotted in the Royal Box during a match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Czech Republic's Vit Kopriva.
Musician Dave Grohl is seen at the Royal Box ahead of the first round match between Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro on July 02.
Former Prime Minister of Britain Theresa May and her husband Philip were spotted in the royal box during a Wimbledon game in London.
Golfer Justin Rose and his wife Kate Phillips are pictured in the royal box enjoying a Wimbledon match on July 3.
Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal and his wife Nyna Mittal were also seen seen in the royal box enjoying a Wimbledon game.
British trooper Bear Grylls, who best known for his survival television series, was also spotted enjoying a tennis game during the Wimbledon tournament.
American actor and filmmaker Dustin Hoffman and his wife Lisa Hoffman attended a match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic.
Former champion Conchita Martinez is seen in the royal box during a match at the Wimbledon 2024.
Actress Sienna Miller with Ollie Green in the royal box before the quarter final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Russia's Daniil Medvedev.
Published 10 July 2024, 12:05 IST