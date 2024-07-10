Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Wimbledon 2024: Famous names spotted at this year's Championships

From sportsperson Sachin Tendulkar, David Beckham and Ben Stokes to actors Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Sienna Miller, here is a look at some notable names spotted at the Wimbledon Championships 2024.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 July 2024, 12:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar is seen in the Royal Box during a match at the Wimbledon 2024 on July 6.

'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar is seen in the Royal Box during a match at the Wimbledon 2024 on July 6.

Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
Celebrity couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani pose for a photo as they enjoy a Wimbledon match in London.

Celebrity couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani pose for a photo as they enjoy a Wimbledon match in London.

Credit: Instagram/@sidmalhotra

Football legend David Beckham was spotted at the Royal Box on July 1.

Football legend David Beckham was spotted at the Royal Box on July 1.

Credit: Reuters

England cricketers Joe Root and Ben Stokes are seen greeting the audience from the royal box during a Wimbledon 2024 game.

England cricketers Joe Root and Ben Stokes are seen greeting the audience from the royal box during a Wimbledon 2024 game.

Credit: Reuters

Former Wimbledon champion Maria Sharapova was also pictured in the royal box enjoying a game with her husband Misha Nonoo.

Former Wimbledon champion Maria Sharapova was also pictured in the royal box enjoying a game with her husband Misha Nonoo.

Credit: Reuters

Former F1 driver Jackie Stewart also graced the first round match between Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Spain's Jessica Bouzas.

Former F1 driver Jackie Stewart also graced the first round match between Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Spain's Jessica Bouzas.

Snooker player Ronnie O'Sullivan was also spotted in the Royal Box during a match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Czech Republic's Vit Kopriva.

Snooker player Ronnie O'Sullivan was also spotted in the Royal Box during a match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Czech Republic's Vit Kopriva.

Credit: Reuters

Musician Dave Grohl is seen at the Royal Box ahead of the first round match between Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro on July 02.

Musician Dave Grohl is seen at the Royal Box ahead of the first round match between Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro on July 02.

Credit: Reuters

Former Prime Minister of Britain Theresa May and her husband Philip were spotted in the royal box during a Wimbledon game in London.

Former Prime Minister of Britain Theresa May and her husband Philip were spotted in the royal box during a Wimbledon game in London.

Credit: Reuters

Golfer Justin Rose and his wife Kate Phillips are pictured in the royal box enjoying a Wimbledon match on July 3.

Golfer Justin Rose and his wife Kate Phillips are pictured in the royal box enjoying a Wimbledon match on July 3.

Credit: Reuters

Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal and his wife Nyna Mittal were also seen seen in the royal box enjoying a Wimbledon game.

Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal and his wife Nyna Mittal were also seen seen in the royal box enjoying a Wimbledon game.

Credit: Reuters

British trooper Bear Grylls, who best known for his survival television series, was also spotted enjoying a tennis game during the Wimbledon tournament.

British trooper Bear Grylls, who best known for his survival television series, was also spotted enjoying a tennis game during the Wimbledon tournament.

Credit: Reuters

American actor and filmmaker Dustin Hoffman and his wife Lisa Hoffman attended a match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic.

American actor and filmmaker Dustin Hoffman and his wife Lisa Hoffman attended a match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic.

Credit: Reuters

Former champion Conchita Martinez is seen in the royal box during a match at the Wimbledon 2024.

Former champion Conchita Martinez is seen in the royal box during a match at the Wimbledon 2024.

Credit: Reuters

Actress Sienna Miller with Ollie Green in the royal box before the quarter final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

Actress Sienna Miller with Ollie Green in the royal box before the quarter final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 July 2024, 12:05 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsSports NewsSachin TendulkarKiara AdvaniSidharth MalhotraWimbledonWimbledon championship

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT