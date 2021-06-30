World 400m champion Naser gets 2-year doping ban, misses Tokyo Olympics

World 400m champion Naser gets 2-year doping ban

Naser was initially charged with breaking rules governing her availability to undergo anti-doping testing

AFP
AFP, Lausanne,
  • Jun 30 2021, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 23:13 ist
Naser, 23, stunned the athletics world when she powered to the third-fastest 400m in history to take the world title in Doha in 2019. Credit: AFP Photo

World 400m champion Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain was banned for two years for doping on Wednesday in a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Sport's top court upheld an appeal by World Athletics against a ruling by the federation's own disciplinary tribunal which had cleared Nigerian-born Naser of missing doping tests.

The ruling means she will be unable to take part in the Tokyo Olympics that begin next month.

Read more: Did a burrito cost an American runner her Olympic dream?

Naser, 23, stunned the athletics world when she powered to the third-fastest 400m in history to take the world title in Doha in 2019.

Her time of 48.14sec has only been bettered by Marita Koch of the then-East Germany and the Czech Republic's Jarmila Kratochvilova in the 1980s.

Naser was initially charged with breaking rules governing her availability to undergo anti-doping testing and provisionally suspended in June last year.

But the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) disciplinary tribunal ruled in October that Naser had not violated anti-doping rules in relation to both missing tests and providing information relating to those tests.

CAS overturned that decision and ruled that the two-year ban should begin on Wednesday.

Bahrain
Athletics
Tokyo Games
doping
Olympics

