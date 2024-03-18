WPL 2024: Fans throng Bengaluru streets to celebrate RCB's first-ever Women's Premier League title

Royal Challengers Bangalore won their maiden Women's Premier League (WPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals in their home and securing an eight-wicket victory at the finals on March 17.
Hundreds of jubilant RCB supporters were taking to Bengaluru streets to celebrate RCB's of maiden victory.
Fans were seen celebrating their team's maiden win, by bursting fireworks that painted the night sky with hues of triumph.
Blowing whistles, singing, dancing and shouting slogans, the supporters flooded the streets of Bengaluru celebrating the spirit of triumph.
The celebrations continued long into the night, as RCB fans cherished their faith which has been rewarded most gloriously after 16 years of hurt and disappointment.
