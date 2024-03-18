JOIN US
WPL 2024: Fans throng Bengaluru streets to celebrate RCB's first-ever Women's Premier League title

Thousands of ardent fans thronged the streets of Bengaluru after Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) maiden win in the first Women's Premier League. The celebrations were not confined to the stadium or homes; they spilt out onto the streets.
Last Updated 18 March 2024, 05:07 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore won their maiden Women's Premier League (WPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals in their home and securing an eight-wicket victory at the finals on March 17.

Credit: PTI

Hundreds of jubilant RCB supporters were taking to Bengaluru streets to celebrate RCB's of maiden victory.

Credit: PTI

Fans were seen celebrating their team's maiden win, by bursting fireworks that painted the night sky with hues of triumph.

Credit: PTI

Blowing whistles, singing, dancing and shouting slogans, the supporters flooded the streets of Bengaluru celebrating the spirit of triumph.

Credit: PTI

The celebrations continued long into the night, as RCB fans cherished their faith which has been rewarded most gloriously after 16 years of hurt and disappointment.

Credit: PTI

(Published 18 March 2024, 05:07 IST)
India NewsBengaluruSports NewsBengaluru newsCricketWPLRCBRoyal Challengers Bangalore

