10 students of a nursing college test Covid positive

One more containment zone has been declared in Dakshina Kannada district with a nursing college reporting 10 Covid-19 cases.
On Thursday, two tested positive and on Friday, eight tested positive in the college.
Arrangements have been made to collect 374 swab samples in the college by the health department. Classes have been suspended for seven days, said DK Covid-19 Nodal Officer Dr Ashok.
The college management has taken all the preventive measures. All students who tested positive have been isolated at their institution and the health department is monitoring the situation, he added.
It may be recalled that a paramedical college in Mangaluru was declared as a containment zone on December 6 after nine students were tested positive for Covid-19.
