12th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival from Feb 26 to Mar 4

The 12th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival (Biffes) will be held from February 26 to March 4.

Unlike the previous editions that was opened in front of Vidhana Soudha, the 12th edition will be inaugurated at the Kanteerava indoor stadium by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Biffes 2020, according to Sunil Puranik, chairperson of Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, will feature 200 films from as many as 60 countries competing in four categories — Asian, National, Kannada and Kannada popular

entertainer.

Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, Puranik said, “This year’s festival will have special films from various regional languages of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam, showcasing cultural diversity.”

All registrations, which is open from February 5, have to be made online. Puranik said, “The screenings will be at 11 screens in Orion mall, Rajajinagar. Considering the increased response for the popular cinemas, for the first time, screening has been arranged at Navrang Theatre in Rajajinagar, where 700-800 people can watch the film at once. Two small venues — Dr Rajkumar auditorium at Kalavidara Sangha in Chamarajpet and Suchitra Film Society, Banashankari II stage, have also been chosen for the screening of films.”

Biffes 2020 will have biopics on thinker-musician Pandit Rajiv Taranath, musician-artist Helen Reddy, Kannada writer S L Bhyrappa, Kannada playwright and Jnanapith awardee Prof Chandrashekar Kambar and legendary cinematographer V K Murthy and personalities from the Russian film world.

Aimed at nurturing young local talent, a two-day workshop on script writing has been organised alongside the regular event.

“Claire Dobbin, Australian script adviser, will hold special workshop and one-on-one classes on techniques of writing effective and meaningful scripts,” Puranik said.

Determined to educate local talent and amateurs on several issues plaguing the industry, the Karnataka Film Director’s Association (KANFIDA) has partnered with Biffes to set up ‘Film Bazaar’ during the festival.

Considering that Bengaluru has been the hub of several technical aspects like graphics and animation effects for Hollywood movies, Biffes has also partnered with Purple Arrow for live demonstration and sessions on planning

computer graphics for films, VFX technology and future digital streaming.

Biffes has a new addition in the form of ‘Indian Musical Tradition and Cinema’ to showcase films on Thyagaraja, Purandaradasa, Swati Tirunal, Tansen, Baiju Bawra and Meera.

Biffes organisers have, so far, received 94 entries under the Indian category and 126 under the Kannada cinema category.

South Korean Black Comedy thriller — Parasite, directed by Bong Joon-ho, is said to be the key attraction of the festival.