14k drug peddling cases booked in last 3 years

Speaking in the Assembly, Araga admitted that Kodagu's proximity with Kerala made it difficult to solve crimes as the accused tend to cross the border

Bengaluru,
  • Sep 13 2022, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 03:25 ist

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told the Council that the government had 'zero tolerance' towards drugs.

Replying to Prakash Rathod (Cong), the minister said that the government had booked 14,042 cases in the last three years against those involved in consumption and sale of drugs. "We have set up a separate wing in the CCB to crack down on drug peddling and consumption," Jnanendra said.

Speaking in the Assembly, Araga admitted that Kodagu's proximity with Kerala made it difficult to solve crimes as the accused tend to cross the border.

According to the minister's written reply to Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan's question on policing in Kodagu, 252 cases are pending in district since 2019.

