15 colonial laws among 174 redundant Acts binned

The state government has repealed the 175-year-old Sales of Land for Revenue Arrears Act, 1845, one of the Karnataka’s oldest laws that was in force despite having become redundant.

This is among the 15 colonial legislations the state government has decided to repeal through the Karnataka Repealing of Certain Enactments and Regional Laws Act, 2020, which has been notified.

In all, the government has abrogated 174 redundant laws.

Other colonial legislations binned, include The Rent Recovery Act, 1853, The Sarais (Shelter) Act, 1867, and the Vaccination Act, 1877, of the erstwhile Bombay state (presidency). While six of them were applicable across the state, nine pertained to territories in Karnataka which were earlier parts of Bombay, Hyderabad, Mysore, Madras, Kerala and Coorg states/presidencies.

The 2020 Act also annulled 96 enactments - four partially - passed since 2016. According to sources in the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department, repealing obsolete laws was a routine process and was last taken up five years ago. “Finance Bills for the particular year such as Appropriation Acts, Motor Vehicle Tax Acts, Karnataka Stamp Act from 2016 to 2019 are repealed. Such Acts have no relevance in successive years and are applicable only to a fiscal year,” a source said.

While enactments are repealed as a routine exercise by the state, some laws such as the 1845 one are being repealed based on recommendations made by the Law Commission to the Centre in 2014.

The laws repealed will not affect any other enactment or regional laws in which the repealed enactment or regional laws have been “applied, incorporated or referred to,” the 2020 Act states.