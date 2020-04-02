150 contacts of Hosapete family traced and quarantined: DC

Over 150 people were in contact with the three members of an SR Nagar family in the town, who tested positive for the COVID-19, said Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, the deputy commissioner said, “As many as 25 high-risk primary contacts and 125 secondary contacts have been traced and quarantined. However, the contacts, so far, have not shown any symptoms.”

“A total of 209 teams of Asha and Anganwadi workers are conducting a door-to-door survey in the town. So far they have visited over 8,700 towns and surveyed 38,673 people,” he said,

Meanwhile, the CMC, using fire tenders, has started sprinkling disinfectants in all wards.

A couple and their daughter from SR Nagar, with no international history, on Tuesday, tested positive for the COVID-19. Four other members of the family have been admitted to the isolation ward of the government hospital after they showed symptoms of COVID-19.