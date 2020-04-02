150 contacts of Hosapete family traced and quarantined

150 contacts of Hosapete family traced and quarantined: DC

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 02 2020, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 21:28 ist

Over 150 people were in contact with the three members of an SR Nagar family in the town, who tested positive for the COVID-19, said Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, the deputy commissioner said, “As many as 25 high-risk primary contacts and 125 secondary contacts have been traced and quarantined. However, the contacts, so far, have not shown any symptoms.”

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

“A total of 209 teams of Asha and Anganwadi workers are conducting a door-to-door survey in the town. So far they have visited over 8,700 towns and surveyed 38,673 people,” he said,

Meanwhile, the CMC, using fire tenders, has started sprinkling disinfectants in all wards.

A couple and their daughter from SR Nagar, with no international history, on Tuesday, tested positive for the COVID-19. Four other members of the family have been admitted to the isolation ward of the government hospital after they showed symptoms of COVID-19.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
Hosapete
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Divided city: Fences split coronavirus-scarred Wuhan

Divided city: Fences split coronavirus-scarred Wuhan

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

 