2 acres allotted for RGUHS regional centre in Mangaluru

The district administration has allotted two acres to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) to set up its regional centre-cum-sports complex at Maryhill in Mangaluru.

The proposed complex will be one of the four regional centres of the university coming up in the state, said RGUHS Vice-Chancellor Dr S Sachidanand.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, the VC said the work on regional centre at Kalaburgi was in final stages and tender had been floated for the construction of regional centre at Davangere. The land Belagavi centre is being finalised.

The regional centre in Davangere will have a academic building to boost academic activities, especially in organising continuing medical education. The centre Kalaburagi will be used to hold the university’s cultural programmes.

The VC said that the varsity had been encouraging research at the undergraduate level by providing financial support. Of the 550 applications, the RGUHS has accepted 280 research proposals, Dr Sachidanand said.

The Divine Mother and Child Health Programme — launched in association with Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevini Hospitals For Child Heart Care in Chikkaballapura district would be extended across Karnataka in future. Under the programme, two lakh children from 2,000 schools had been identified for complete health checkup. Parents and teachers were alerted if any child was found to be having health issues.