2 arrested for murder of Tulu actor Surendra Bantwal

Naina J A
Naina J A
  Oct 25 2020, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2020, 12:19 ist
The police arrested two persons in connection with the murder of rowdysheeter and Tulu film actor Surendra Bantwal.

Surendra Bantwal was murdered at his apartment in Bantwal on October 21.

The arrested are Sathish Kulal of Bantwal and Girish of Kinnigoli.

Acting on a tip off that the duo were returning to Bantwal from Kerala, the police waylaid their vehicle and arrested them at Mudipu on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Saturday late night. Sathish Kulal had sent an audio clip allegedly owning up to the murder. In the audio clip Sathish Kulal had reportedly said that Surendra Bantwal was murdered in retaliation to the murder of Kishan Hegde, at Hiriyadka near Udupi recently.

