2 lakh tonnes of ragi bought by govt from farmers: Minister

2 lakh tonnes ragi bought from farmers: Minister

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru ,
  • May 09 2020, 20:56 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 20:58 ist
Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah honours Covid-19 warrior Asha workers by showering flowers on them in Tumakuru on Saturday. DH Photo.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah said that 2 lakh metric tonnes of ragi had been purchased from farmers by the government in the district so far and 96,000 farmers had registered for the scheme. He added that the Centre had ordered the purchase of an additional one lakh tonnes of ragi.

He spoke after distributing food packs at Bugadanahalli village on Saturday to families affected by the lockdown. He said that the licenses of 150 fair price shops in the state that were not distributing supplies properly, were suspended.

"Complaints that shop owners are cheating people have also been received from many places in the state," he added. He mentioned that 4.65 crore cardholders had been sold supplies during the lockdown. He also directed that migrant workers should also be given supplies. 

 

 

