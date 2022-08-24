2 upcoming writers bag Sahitya Akademi awards

The Akademi announced the awards for books by young writers on Wednesday

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 24 2022, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 22:30 ist
Dadapeer Jyman (left) and Thammanna Beegara. Credit: Special arrangement

'Neelakurunji' (a collection of short stories) by Dadapeer Jyman has bagged the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar-2022 in Kannada language category.

Dadapeer is a native of Hagaribommanahalli in Vijayanagara district.

Tallo-the Voice (a collection of essays) by Myron Jeson Bareeto has got the award in Konkani category.

The Akademi announced the awards for books by young writers on Wednesday.

'Bavali Guhe' by Thamanna Beegara bagged Bala Puraskar-2022 in the Kannada category. Beegara is a native of Siddapura in Uttara Kannada district.

'Mayuri' by Jyothi Kunkolienkar bagged the award for Konkani language, a press release from the Akademi said.

The award carries a purse of Rs 50,000 and a citation. The awards will be presented by the year-end in Delhi, the statement said.

