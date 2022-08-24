2 upcoming writers bag Sahitya Akademi awards

'Neelakurunji' (a collection of short stories) by Dadapeer Jyman has bagged the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar-2022 in Kannada language category.
Dadapeer is a native of Hagaribommanahalli in Vijayanagara district.
Tallo-the Voice (a collection of essays) by Myron Jeson Bareeto has got the award in Konkani category.
The Akademi announced the awards for books by young writers on Wednesday.
'Bavali Guhe' by Thamanna Beegara bagged Bala Puraskar-2022 in the Kannada category. Beegara is a native of Siddapura in Uttara Kannada district.
'Mayuri' by Jyothi Kunkolienkar bagged the award for Konkani language, a press release from the Akademi said.
The award carries a purse of Rs 50,000 and a citation. The awards will be presented by the year-end in Delhi, the statement said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world
North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE
Indian single malts on the rise
Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet
17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution
How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?
Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war
Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters
After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear