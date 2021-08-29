28 nursing students from Kerala test positive in KGF

28 nursing students from Kerala test positive in Kolar Gold Fields

All primary and secondary contacts of the students are being subjected to Covid tests

DHNS
DHNS, Kolar Gold Fields,
  • Aug 29 2021, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 23:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

As many as 28 students of a private nursing college at Andersonpet, all from Kerala, have tested positive for Covid-19. The infected students have been admitted to BGML Hospital on Sunday.

The samples of 13 first-year students and 15 second-year students have returned positive for Covid-19.

Around 300 students from Kerala are pursuing nursing course at the college here. A batch of first-year students had returned to college hostel only three days back. A few contacts of the students have also contracted the infection, said taluk health officer Dr Sunil.

The nursing college and the hostel have been sealed.

All primary and secondary contacts of the students are being subjected to Covid tests, the THO said.

Last week, 21 students from Kerala, enrolled in a private nursing college in Hassan had tested positive for coronavirus.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kolar Gold Fields
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Kerala
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hot, ocean-covered planets could support life

Hot, ocean-covered planets could support life

Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?

Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist

Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist

Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans

Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans

How exercise may help keep our memory sharp

How exercise may help keep our memory sharp

 