28 nursing students from Kerala test positive in Kolar Gold Fields

As many as 28 students of a private nursing college at Andersonpet, all from Kerala, have tested positive for Covid-19. The infected students have been admitted to BGML Hospital on Sunday.

The samples of 13 first-year students and 15 second-year students have returned positive for Covid-19.

Around 300 students from Kerala are pursuing nursing course at the college here. A batch of first-year students had returned to college hostel only three days back. A few contacts of the students have also contracted the infection, said taluk health officer Dr Sunil.

The nursing college and the hostel have been sealed.

All primary and secondary contacts of the students are being subjected to Covid tests, the THO said.

Last week, 21 students from Kerala, enrolled in a private nursing college in Hassan had tested positive for coronavirus.