3 of a family electrocuted in Channarayapatna

Three members of a family were electrocuted at their house in Agasarahalli of Channarayapatna taluk, Hassan district, on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Bhagyamma (60), her daughter Dakshayini (26) and son Paramesh (28). Dakshayini’s two-year-old daughter Hamsashree sustained injuries in the incident. She is being treated at a hospital in Hassan.

According to sources, the incident occurred when Bhagyamma was drying clothes on a metal string on the roof of her house. The metal string had come into contact with an electric wire and Bhagyamma was electrocuted instantly. Dakshayini and Paramesh, who rushed to Bhagyamma's rescue also suffered electric shock and died while Hamsashree was injured in the incident. The neighbours rushed Hamsashree to the government hospital in Channarayapatna and later to Hassan hospital for further treatment. She is said to be out of danger.