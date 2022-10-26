3 tonnes of iron rods stolen from construction site in Karnataka

A gang of about 15 men carted away three tonnes of iron rods from a construction site by brutally assaulting two security guards.
The robbery was reported from Attur Layout, Yelahanka, according to a complaint filed by Karthik N, the site engineer. The site, which belongs to a construction company, is located near Attur lake and Kashi Vishwanatha temple on Attur-Ananthapura main road.
The gang arrived in a truck and a goods vehicle. Carrying weapons, the members barged into the site, threatened the guards, snatched their mobile phones and switched them off. They then locked the guards in a room. The gang then picked up the iron rods worth about Rs 2 lakh and drove off in the same vehicles. They returned the guards’ phones before leaving.
Anoop A Shetty, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), said: “A case has been registered at the Yelahanka New Town police station regarding the incident and we are making efforts to nab the suspects.”
