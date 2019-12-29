3-year-old girl raped in Yadgir district

A three-year-old girl was raped by a man of the same village in Shorapur taluk of Yadgir district on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Ningappa Mareppa Billava(25).

On Saturday evening, the father of the girl went to Shorapur while the mother was sleeping at home. While the girl was playing in front of her house, the accused is said to have taken her and raped.

A boy of the victim's neighborhood saw the accused taking the girl along him. On arrival from Shorapur, the father searched his daughter. The boy of his neighborhood informed him about the accused.

The girl who was suffering from bleeding has been admitted to a government hospital in Yadgir. The police arrested the accused under the Pocso Act.