4 additional judges appointed to High Court

The Centre on Thursday appointed four additional judges to the Karnataka High Court, about six months after the Collegium made a recommendation for elevation of eight advocates to the Bench.

“The President is pleased to appoint Singapuram Raghavachar Krishna Kumar, Ashok Subhashchandra Kinagi, Govindaraj Suraj, and Sachin Shankar Magadum, all advocates, as additional judges of the HC for a period of two years,” stated a notification issued by the Law Ministry.

Notably, the Supreme Court Collegium had, on March 25, recommended for the appointment of eight advocates as judges of the Karnataka High Court, including the four names cleared by the Centre.

The Collegium, headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices S A Bobde and N V Ramana, had then recommended the names of Savanur Vishwajith Shetty, Singapuram Raghavachar Krishna Kumar, Maralur Indrakumar Arun, Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal, Ashok Subhashchandra Kinagi, Govindaraj Suraj, Engalaguppe Seetharamaiah Indiresh and Sachin Shankar Magadum for appointment as judges.