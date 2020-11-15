4 of Saundatti family killed in road mishap

DHNS
DHNS, Gokak (Belagavi),
  • Nov 15 2020, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2020, 00:47 ist
Mangled remains of a car and a pickup vehicle that were involved in a head-on collision near Mamadapur Cross in Gokak taluk on Sunday evening. DH PHOTO

Four members of a family, including a six year old girl were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a mini pickup vehicle near Mamadapur Cross in the taluk on Sunday evening.

The deceased are: Siddavva Phakeerappa Parakanakatti (50), her son Hanumanth (28), daughter-in-law Mala (25) and granddaughter Kirthi (6), natives of Mugalihaal in Saundatti taluk. The accident occurred when the family of seven were returning home from Kolhapur in Maharashtra to celebrate Deepavali. The Gokak Rural police have registered a case.

Belagavi
Karnataka
Road accident

Soumitra Chatterjee took Indian cinema to the world

SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS on Sunday

Wood sculptors lost in jungle of uncertainty

Which has more air pollution - Urban or rural India?

