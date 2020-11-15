4 of Saundatti family killed in road mishap

Four members of a family, including a six year old girl were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a mini pickup vehicle near Mamadapur Cross in the taluk on Sunday evening.

The deceased are: Siddavva Phakeerappa Parakanakatti (50), her son Hanumanth (28), daughter-in-law Mala (25) and granddaughter Kirthi (6), natives of Mugalihaal in Saundatti taluk. The accident occurred when the family of seven were returning home from Kolhapur in Maharashtra to celebrate Deepavali. The Gokak Rural police have registered a case.