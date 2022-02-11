45L households covered under JJM, says RDPR minister

45 lakh households covered under JJM, says RDPR minister

Under MGNREGA, Eshwarappa said Karnataka had achieved significant progress

  Feb 11 2022
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka has provided functional tap water connections to over 45 lakh households under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarappa said on Friday. 

"As many as 27.14 lakh households in 2022-23 and 17.45 lakh households in 2023-24 will be given water supply. With that, all 97.91 lakh rural households will be covered," Eshwarappa told a news conference. 

Under MGNREGA, Eshwarappa said Karnataka had achieved significant progress. "In the current fiscal, the target was to generate 13 crore persondays. This was achieved in December itself. An additional 1.40 crore persondays will be generated for which Rs 715 crore has been sanctioned," he said.

"This year, 60.87 people from 32.41 lakh households have got jobs under MGNREGA. Of them, 30 lakh are women, 5.8 lakh are senior citizens and 22,400 are differently-abled," he said, adding that Rs 4,064 crore has been credited directly into their bank accounts.

