6 dists report grade 2 deformities in leprosy patients

Six districts in Karnataka reported grade 2 deformities in leprosy. Grade 2 deformities in leprosy are the visible damage or deformities in hands and feet and severe visual impairment.

Th prevalence rate of the disease is measured as one per million population and anything less than one is considered 'acceptable,' said Health department officials. But six districts namely - Chitradurga, Haveri, Koppal, Mandya, BBMP limits of Bengaluru and Chamarajanagar had prevalence rates higher than one. Chamarajanagar had a prevalence rate of 5.23.

In absolute numbers, this means, out of a population of 11,47,390, the district had 71 new cases and six of them had grade 2 deformities.

Parimala Maroor, joint director, leprosy, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said, "When a patient is diagnosed with grade 2 deformities, it means that for some reason, the system did not diagnose him during the early stages of the disease. Ideally, patients should be diagnosed and receive medications before physical manifestations of the disease occur and they reach a stage of disfigurement."

Parimala is planning to talk to district leprosy officers to conduct an audit of grade 2 deformity patients akin to audits done in maternal mortality cases and infant mortality cases to check where the system erred in detecting these patients.

Between April and November 2019, as many as 1,729 cases of leprosy were detected in the state and Rs 5.64 crore was allocated to the leprosy wing in the department. All over the state, 38 cases were detected and 39 reconstruction surgeries have been performed in 2019-2020.

As much as 5% of Group 'D' jobs are reserved for people affected by leprosy in the state. An incentive of Rs 8,000 is paid to people who have undergone surgeries. Micro-cellular rubber footwear, self care kits for foot ulcer patients, supportive drugs, splints, crutches and other appliances are distributed by the department under the elimination of leprosy programme.

Prevention of deformity camps is conducted regularly in all taluk hospitals and a grant-in-aid is provided by the state to hospitals/NGOs offering care to leprosy patients - Rs 500 for adults and Rs 275 for children per month.