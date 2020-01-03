7 demands of Asha workers' already met: Sriramulu

Health Minister B Sriramulu on Friday said that the state government is not in a position to increase the Asha workers' monthly honorarium to Rs 12,000.

The state government held three rounds of talks with Asha workers for the past three days and agreed to implement their seven demands out of ten. Since their protest was already scheduled for Friday, they held it, he told reporters here.

Sriramulu said the government has already increased their honorarium by Rs 500 per month. A proposal has been sent to the state finance department for their demand to increase by another Rs 1,000 for approval, he said.

While agreeing to extend Ayushman Bharat Yojana to all Asha workers, he said the demand about setting up of Asha Welfare Institution is not possible due to legal hurdle.

On the demand of release the current Rs 6,000 monthly honorarium at once instead of instalments, he said the government has agreed to implement it immediately. The government has also agreed to form a WhatsApp group to hear the problems of Asha workers, he added.

Appreciating the Asha workers' contribution, the minister said he is always ready to hear their grievances.

When asked about the demand by the Valmiki community to make him deputy chief minister, he said he is a loyal worker of the BJP and is ready to take any responsibility given by the party, he said.