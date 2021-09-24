761 clear civil services exam; 26 from Karnataka: UPSC

Twenty-six students from Karnataka have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination (CSE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the year 2020. The results were declared by the UPSC on Friday evening.

Akshay Simha, a 26-year-old banker has topped the state by securing All India 77th rank. Despite studying science, Akshay took Kannada literature as the optional subject.

Akshay took coaching at the city-based Insights IAS academy in Chandra Layout and cleared the exam in his second attempt. “The interview was cordial. There was no hurry or no scope for fear,” Akshay recalled. Interestingly, Akshay decided to choose Foreign Service (IFS) over IAS. “I have been interested in Foreign diplomacy since the beginning.” Studied M Sc in 2018, Akshay recently bagged a job in one of the banks. “My uncle is a retired IAS officer and he is my inspiration,” he added.

While it was common all these years to see at least five to six candidates from Karnataka featured in the top 100 ranks, this year only one candidate found a place among the first 100 successful candidates. Three candidates secured ranks in the top 300 position.

M Nischay from Mysuru has secured 130 rank and interestingly he did not avail of any coaching from a professional institute. Soon after the engineering course in 2019, Nishchay started preparing for the exams on his own.

761 candidates clear exam

A total of 761 candidates have cleared the coveted civil services examination 2020, with engineering graduates Shubham Kumar and Jagrati Awasthi bagging the first and second ranks respectively.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the results of the examination, conducted annually to select IAS, IFS and IPS officers, among other civil servants. Kumar, a Bachelor of Technology (civil engineering) graduate from IIT-Bombay, has qualified the examination with anthropology as his optional subject.

Jagrati qualified the examination with sociology as her optional subject. She completed B.Tech (electrical engineering) from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal.

Ankita Jain has achieved the third rank in the prestigious test. A total of 761 candidates -- 545 men and 216 women -- have cleared the examination and recommended for various civil services by the Commission.

Govt school alumnus

Santosh from Birur in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagalur district has secured 751 rank. Santosh has studied in government schools and colleges all across. He obtained BA degree in distance mode from Bangalore University. Santosh’s parents sell betel leaves to lead their life. Santosh had joined the State Bank of Mysore as a clerk and later joined DRDO as senior technical assistant.

‘DH-PV helped my preparations’

Netra Meti from Almatti who is currently working as a project manager at the Mercedez Benz R&D in Bengaluru and secured 326 rank said that both the Deccan Herald and Prajavani helped her a lot while preparing for the exams and interview. “The editorials of DH and PV helped me in answering to questions on current affairs,” she said. Netra graduated from BMS College of Engineering.

