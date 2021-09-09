8 jumbos to participate in Jamboo Savari this year

District incharge Minister S T Somashekar said on Wednesday that the Dasara festivities would be inaugurated during the auspicious time between 8.15 am and 8.45 am, atop Chamundi Hill on October 7.

The government has scaled down the celebrations due to Covid pandemic this year.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Dasara executive committee here, he said that the Vijayadashami celebrations will start with the offering of puja to Nandidhwaja on October 15, between 4.36 pm and 4.46 pm.

Jamboo Savari, the last leg of Dasara festivities, will be held from 5 pm to 5.30 pm and confined to the Mysuru Palace premises.

Eight elephants will participate in the Vijayadashami procession. Besides, cultural programmes will be held on all the nine days of Navaratri on the Palace premises, he said.

It may be mentioned that five elephants took part in a similar simple Jamboo Savari last year.

A symbolic ‘Gajapayana’ will be kicked off on September 13, from Veeranahosahalli in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district.

The Dasara jumbos will reach Mysuru on September 16 and a simple ceremony will be held to welcome them on the Palace premises, he said.

The chief minister will select the person to inaugurate the Dasara festivities this year, the minister said.

