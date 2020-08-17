80 people fall sick after wedding feast in Hassan village

More than 80 people, who attended a post-wedding feast fell sick in Ibbeedu village in Belur taluk in Hassan district on Sunday evening.

The villagers attended the non-vegetarian feast, arranged by one Ramegowda. By evening, a few complained of vomiting and diarrhoea and stomachache.

The villagers immediately shifted them to the government hospital in Belur. Doctors suspected food poisoning as more than 80 people have fallen ill.

However, most of them were discharged after observation and treatment, on Sunday night and Monday morning.