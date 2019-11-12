85th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana from Feb 5 in Kalaburagi

The three-day 85th Akhila Bharatha Kannada Sahitya Sammelana will be organised at Gulbarga University premises in Kalaburagi between February 5 and 7, 2020.

“A decision was taken to organise the sammelana in the first week of February as the annual examinations of schools will start from second week of February,” Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Manu Baligar told reporters here.

Baligar said that the Parishat’s executive committee would select the president for the Sammelana at a meeting in December. The committee would decide if the President should hail from Kalyana Karnataka.

The main stage would be erected at the university stadium. Two sessions would be held at Dr B R Ambedkar auditorium and Mahatma Gandhi auditorium at Administrative Block, he said.

The registration for participation may be done till the first week of January, he said.

The estimated budget for the Sammelana was around Rs 12 crore. The budget might come down if donors and associations in Kalaburagi bore expenses of food. As many as 150 counters would be opened to serve food to around 80,000 people at once. About 750 bookstalls and commercial stalls would be set up, he added.

“Sessions will be held on challenges and solutions for development of Kalyana Karnataka, contributions of sharanas, saint poets, natural calamities, painting, music, agriculture and irrigation,” he said.