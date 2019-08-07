9 govt health facilities get quality certificate

Nine state-run health facilities in the state have been awarded the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification. The certificate is issued to hospitals that have met all quality measures in terms of infrastructure, cleanliness, equipment and other factors.

The district hospitals in Tumakuru, Karwar, Kolar, Koppal, Vijayapura and Hassan, Wenlock hospital in Mangaluru, and UPHC, Dharwad have been awarded the quality certificate.

In a letter, the ministry of health has said that 91% of the requirements were found to be met at the Tumakuru district hospital at the time of inspection. However, a few exceptions such as the labour ward, newborn care unit, operation theatre and paediatrics ward have been excluded during the inspection. Similarly, the other district hospitals as well have an exemption.