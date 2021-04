Despite the expressing displeasure over conducting examinations for first-semester engineering courses by Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), 97% of students appeared for the exams commenced on Monday.

As per the details available from VTU, five students, who have tested positive for Covid-19, also appeared for the exams at various centres in the state.

The examination centres have made separate arrangements for the students who tested positive to write the exams.