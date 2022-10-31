A ‘player of the match moment’ for this tea stall owner

It is not every day that a star shines in the life of a tea stall owner and the star happens to be from the pantheon of willow wielders.

It seemed to be a highway to hysteria for Vaiju Nittoorkar, the owner of a humble tea stall by the side of NH-4A at Machche in the Belgaum taluk of Karnataka on Monday morning.

Vaiju was going about with his daily grind when suddenly two high-end vehicles stopped in front of his ‘Fauji tea stall’.

Four bodyguards alighted from the vehicles and ordered tea. The bodyguards took the beverage to the person seated in one of the vehicles and Vaiju thought it may be someone from the tinsel town or from the world of politics.

As moments passed and the VIP sipped the tea, he alighted from the vehicle and walked towards the shop.

Vaiju could not believe his eyes as ‘the God of cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar was coming towards him.

It was the tea stall owner’s ‘player of the match moment’ when the master blaster patted him on the back, saying the tea was good.

It was a once-in-a-lifetime selfie op for Vaiju and he didn’t let go of it. Sachin gave the boy an autograph too and the entourage proceeded towards Goa. The priceless pic has gone viral on social media.

Vaiju said the former Indian batting mainstay was accompanied by his family members.