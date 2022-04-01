A whiff of fresh air in a polarising society

At a time when faith is in constant collision with beliefs across the state, two separate incidents in two districts have stood out for weaving the threads of communal harmony.

When calls are being given to boycott traders belonging to the Muslim community, an organisation in Bengaluru Tehrik-e-Khudadaad, which is managed by the direct descendants of Tipu Sultan, gave a call on Friday to the Muslim community, which is set to begin the holy month of Ramzan, to carry out trade with traders of all religions.

Similarly, in Tumakuru, a Muslim couple christened their newborn baby girl ‘Shivamani’ in honour of the late pontiff of Siddaganga Mutt Dr Shivakumara Swami.

Members of the Tehrik-e-Khudadaad told media persons in Bengaluru that the Ulemas (scholars) of the Jamiat Ulama-I-Karnataka have appealed to the members of the Muslim community not to indulge in any discrimination while conducting business with members of other religions. “As the holy month of Ramadan is starting on Saturday, we appeal to all our community members to follow the principles of peace, love and harmony,” said Dr Khasim Saab, secretary of the association.

The Ulemas further said, “During Ramadan, not just Muslims, even vendors or traders belonging to other communities set up eateries, fruits stalls around mosques. Muslims who break the fast after the prayers buy fruits from those vendors without discriminating them on the lines of religion.”

The scholars also explained that such acts of discrimination would be against the teachings of the Prophet. Quoting the words of the Prophet, a scholar said, “He is not a believer whose stomach is filled while neighbour’s is hungry.” They added that regardless of the religion the neighbour belongs to, their hatred shall not be responded to with hatred.

Meet baby girl Shivamani

A Muslim couple--Shahistha and Zameer from Tumakuru on Friday named their newborn baby girl as ‘Shivamani’ in memory of late Dr Shivakumar Swami of Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru. The couple, residents of Kyatsandra, and devotees of the Mutt took part in the mass naming ceremony where 115 babies were given the name of the seer in different ways on the occasion of his 115th birth anniversary.

“We would like to live like any Hindus. That is the reason that we named our daughter Shivamani in this holy place. Swamiji’s principles are an example for all of us. He preached the message of equality. We should move forward on the path set by him to co-exit in the society with peace,” the couple said.

