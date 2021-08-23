Action on Lokayukta report: 14 Karnataka depts complied with rules, HC told

The state government on Monday submitted before the high court that a nodal officer has been appointed to furnish information about the action taken report on the enquiry reports forwarded by the office of the Lokayukta.

In a memo filed before a division bench, headed by Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, the government said that 14 government departments have filed action taken reports, with respect to 128 reports out of 141 reports, under the provisions of the Karnataka Lokayukta

Act.

The PIL filed by Sai Datta, a Bengaluru-based social activist, claimed that the government is not complying with the provisions of the Lokayukta Act to file action taken report within a stipulated time. Whenever Lokayukta or Upalokayukta forwards a report under section 12 (1) of the Lokayukta Act recommending remedial measures, the competent authority as per 12 (2) of the Act shall file an action taken report within the time specified in the enquiry report, he contended.

The memo was filed by L Sharada, joint secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR -Vigilance), the nodal officer in this

case.

The memo stated that instructions are awaited from the remaining 10 departments, such as revenue and urban development.

The bench adjourned the hearing to September 9.

The petitioner had stated that according to the information obtained under the RTI, in more than 342 cases an action report was not filed by the concerned competent authorities. He also stated that in 932 cases consent from competent authorities is awaited for taking up action as per rule 14 (2) (d) of Karnataka Civil Services (CCA) Rules.

The petitioner contended that inaction on the part of the competent authorities is nothing but abdicating their statutory duties.

The action taken reports from various departments are pending for a long time and not complying with the statutory provisions has resulted in the defeat of the very object of the statute, he argued.