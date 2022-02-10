Activist stages novel protest, covers himself with slush

Social worker Asif Apathbhandava staged a novel protest against the toll plaza near NITK on NH 66, by immersing himself in a pit covered with slush on Thursday.

Asif, who has been staging an indefinite protest against the NITK toll plaza since Monday, covered himself with slush in the pit and protested against the toll place for a few hours.

On Thursday too, presidents and members of various organisations met Asif and extended their whole-hearted support to his indefinite agitation against the NITK toll plaza.

Asif, later told media persons, that he will not withdraw the agitation unless the toll plaza was removed. He threatened to intensify his protest to draw the attention of the officials in Bengaluru. During his protest, he also continued his social services like giving a haircut at the site of protest, to the mentally challenged inmates enrolled in his Maimuna Foundation.

