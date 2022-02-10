Activist stages novel protest, covers self with slush

Activist stages novel protest, covers himself with slush

Harsha
Harsha, DHNS,
  • Feb 10 2022, 23:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 02:34 ist
Social worker Asif Apathbhandava staged a novel protest against the toll plaza near NITK, Surathkal on NH 66, by immersing himself in a pit covered with slush on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo

Social worker Asif Apathbhandava staged a novel protest against the toll plaza near NITK on NH 66, by immersing himself in a pit covered with slush on Thursday.

Asif, who has been staging an indefinite protest against the NITK toll plaza since Monday, covered himself with slush in the pit and protested against the toll place for a few hours.

On Thursday too, presidents and members of various organisations met Asif and extended their whole-hearted support to his indefinite agitation against the NITK toll plaza.

Asif, later told media persons, that he will not withdraw the agitation unless the toll plaza was removed. He threatened to intensify his protest to draw the attention of the officials in Bengaluru. During his protest, he also continued his social services like giving a haircut at the site of protest, to the mentally challenged inmates enrolled in his Maimuna Foundation.

Check out DH's latest videos

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

NITK
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Musk to give rare presentation on ambitious Starship

Musk to give rare presentation on ambitious Starship

Sony's 'Shaktimaan' film to feature top Indian star

Sony's 'Shaktimaan' film to feature top Indian star

How imprisonment clauses are threatening firms in India

How imprisonment clauses are threatening firms in India

IPL 2022: Five players to watch in the auction

IPL 2022: Five players to watch in the auction

Great Wall, a symbol of China's strength

Great Wall, a symbol of China's strength

Utensil seller out to challenge UP Deputy CM Maurya

Utensil seller out to challenge UP Deputy CM Maurya

Ananya Panday reveals what drew her to 'Gehraiyaan'

Ananya Panday reveals what drew her to 'Gehraiyaan'

Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad

Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited

Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited

 